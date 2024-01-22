Rihanna Shuts Down Christian Dior’s Haute Couture Show During Paris Fashion Week

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

World, STOP; Rihanna is in her fashion bag again, and this time she’s snatching edges at the Christian Dior Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week.

Our favorite Bajan Billionaire turns heads wherever she goes, but her fashion week appearances are always top-tier.

Clad in an all-black ensemble by the brand, the mother of two struck a pose that proves she belongs on a runway instead of perched front row. The Fenty Beauty owner wore an off-the-shoulder puffer jacket with a belt that cinched her waist, accentuating her hourglass shape. She partnered the look with a matching midi skirt, black leather gloves, and a black hat. She added a splash of color to the outfit with white heels.

If we can count on Rihanna for anything at all, it’s to have an unmatched style and limitless face card. The mogul had diamonds dripping from her neck as well as her ears. She hid her blonde tresses under a black hat, but it couldn’t hide her undeniable beauty and 90s-inspired glam.

The stars are out for Paris Fashion Week

The fashion week circuit always brings out the best of the best to the front row. We spied Cassie sitting pretty at the LGN Menswear Fall 2024 show, and Bois showed up and showed out for Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Fall 2024-2025 show. Fashion Week fashion fixture Zendaya Coleman was spied on at the Schiaparelli show earlier today.

New York Fashion Week is approaching, so we expect to see more front-row slayage and jaw-dropping looks. Until then, we’ll continue to drool over the celebs spotted on the scene, like Rihanna. Are you feeling her Dior look?

