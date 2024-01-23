100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jaleel White Game Show ‘The Flip Side’ Ordered For Fall 2024 On CBS Stations

A new syndicated game show is headed to CBS this fall.

The Flip Side, hosted by Jaleel White, is the first official syndicated greenlight for next season.

“Game shows have been a bright spot in syndication — and network prime-time — the last few years,” said Wendy McMahon, President and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media

Ventures in making the announcement.

“Their loyal viewers tune in more times per week than any other genre. We are excited to bring a fun concept, combined with the exceptional comedic skills of host Jaleel White, to the marketplace

with The Flip Side. It’s a perfect addition to any station’s lineup with the flexibility to play in multiple time periods or a game show block.”