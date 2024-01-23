CLOSE
Mary J. Blige’s ‘Still Believe In Love’ Spends Fifth Week At No. 1 On Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Chart
Mary J. Blige is still at the top of the Billboard chart.
Her single “Still Believe in Love,” featuring Vado, is enjoying its fifth consecutive week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.
It’s Blige’s longest-running No. 1 since “Thick of It,” which dominated the chart for 16 weeks in 2016.
“Still Believe in Love” was released as a standalone single on Oct. 27th, 2023, via Blige’s Beautiful Life Music label.
