KIM KARDASHIAN 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY FOR SEX TAPE And The Money Keeps Rollin’ In

Kim just had an anniversary of one of her most lucrative deals … over video that has become a centerpiece of modern pop culture … a sex tape that made her famous, and very, very rich.

It’s the 10 year mark of the release of “Kim Kardashian Superstar.” She publicly lashed out at Ray J who seemed behind the release from the get-go. Ultimately, she had to sign on for the release. Now for the numbers, and they are staggering.

— 210 million views, accounting for online, DVD and VividTV.

— Someone began watching the tape on an average of every 1.5 seconds.

