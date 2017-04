Toledo Man Arrested For Running After a Family Member with a Hatchet

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio man facing multiple counts after he allegedly chased a family member with a hatchet pleaded not guilty Thursday, according to the Toledo Blade

Noel Dawson Jr., 63, is accused of swinging the hatchet at another man Sunday, but missing and hitting a truck instead, badly denting the hood of the vehicle.

The suspect “just shouted obscenities” when being arrested by an officer, according to court records.

Noel Dawson Jr., of Toledo, is accused of swinging a hatchet at a family member, but he hit his truck instead #NBC4 https://t.co/y3P9UKkcsS pic.twitter.com/J4YXNH6Vs9 — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) April 7, 2017

