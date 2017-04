MARIAH CAREY & BRYAN TANAKA BREAK UP Over Extreme Jealousy

Mariah is done withand vice versa, and we’re told it’s over 2 things – his insane jealousy and her shutting the cash register drawer on his fingers.

Our sources say Bryan had unbridled fury over Mariah’s relationship with ex Nick Cannon. They vacation as a family and go to dinner and parties together, sometimes without the kids. We’re told it drove Bryan insane.

We’re told Bryan would lash back at her by flirting and even coming onto women in plain view of Mariah.

Source TMZ

Also On 100.3: