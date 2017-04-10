Columbus Police Officer Captured on Video Kicking Citizen in the Head

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Columbus Police Officer Captured on Video Kicking Citizen in the Head

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment
According to WBNS  a Columbus Police Officer has been temporarily reassigned after kicking a man that was being arrested in the head.
The incident was captured by onlookers on video and shows a man identified as 22 year old Demarco Anderson being arrested by Columbus Police.  While detained in the area of Maize Road and Weldon Avenue last Saturday another officer runs into frame and is shown kicking Anderson in the head.
According to the reports Anderson had a gun and crack cocaine.  Police were on the scene responding to a call of gunfire.  Columbus Police have issued a statement and said a full investigation will take place.

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 weeks ago
National 03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
Music 02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
National 02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Music 02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
National 01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Entertainment 01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Entertainment 01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
Music 12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
Entertainment 12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
Music 12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
Music 11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
Music 11.13.16
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 6 months ago
Entertainment 10.24.16
Photos