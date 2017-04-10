Columbus Police Officer Captured on Video Kicking Citizen in the Head

According to WBNS a Columbus Police Officer has been temporarily reassigned after kicking a man that was being arrested in the head.

The incident was captured by onlookers on video and shows a man identified as 22 year old Demarco Anderson being arrested by Columbus Police. While detained in the area of Maize Road and Weldon Avenue last Saturday another officer runs into frame and is shown kicking Anderson in the head.

According to the reports Anderson had a gun and crack cocaine. Police were on the scene responding to a call of gunfire. Columbus Police have issued a statement and said a full investigation will take place.