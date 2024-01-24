Gayle King Says A Potential Boo ‘Asked Her For $4,000’ & She Lost Interest

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Gayle King is getting personal about dating. With most of her love life out of the headlines, Gayle’s recent admissions remind us of how common love woes can be.

On January 23, the Good Morning America superstar was on the opposite side of the interview chair, speaking with The Pivot hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor. She chatted about several topics, from her long-time friendship with Oprah Winfrey and her career to her love of sports and family life. Gayle also shared stories about dating after divorce and how she thinks some men can be ‘intimidated’ by her.

Though Gayle told hosts she disagrees with being seen as an intimidating person, she understands where the perception comes from.

“Somebody said to me once, ‘Gayle, look at our shoes.’ And I looked at my shoes. What’s wrong with my shoes? ‘Look at your bag, look at your coat. You’re friends with Oprah. A guy looks at that and goes, ‘I can’t compete with that.’ But my thing is that it’s not a matter of competing. It’s not. I’m not looking for somebody to compete. You want somebody who has a sense of humor, who’s very secure. Who’s not intimidated by whatever all of this is that just sees you for you,” Gayle said, sitting in a ribbed peach long-sleeve dress.

Her response came after Channing asked whether she finds dating challenging, given her income, image, and fame. The Maryland native hasn’t been in a significant public relationship since her divorce in 1993.

Gayle was previously married to Bill Bumpus, a Connecticut assistant attorney general. They had two children – whom Gayle mentions on The Pivot – a daughter, Kirby, and a son, William Jr.

Gayle King says she lost interest in a guy after he asked for $4,000.

Despite divorce, the 69-year-old still has hope for her forever love and says she loves men of color. During the interview, Gayle also told stories about dating. One in particular mentioned a guy “she was really excited about.” After courting for two months, the anchor says he asked her for $4,000.

“I’m like, Oh God,” Gayle gushed, placing her face in her hand. (She also said her bestie Oprah jokingly told her she would have “felt better” if he asked for $40,000.)

Unfortunately, Gayle’s excitement decreased after his request. “I was so crushed because here is somebody who was making six figures, successful,” Gayle lamented. “And when I said, you know, ‘could I ask what it is for.’ He said yeah ‘it was for a child support issue and to pay a payment on furniture.”

Gayle continued to say she wrote a check for the funds, and her potential boo paid her back. The thrill was gone, however. Still on the dating scene, Gayle’s list of wants includes a man with a sense of humor, good grammar, and ‘someone she can take to the White House and a barbecue.’

Watch the full interview here.

Gayle King Says A Potential Boo ‘Asked Her For $4,000’ & She Lost Interest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com