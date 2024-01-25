Teyana Taylor: Is Starring As Dionne Warwick

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor will play Dionne Warwick in a biopic.

She wrote on Instagram, “Ms. Dionne Warwick… A woman of great statue, poise and elegance, with a fiery spirit — Realizing I was looking at my future self. My reflection without a mirror.”

She added, “Being able to learn and study from one of the greats like, @therealdionnew has allowed me to learn a lot about myself and the woman I am today. She has taught us to be proud of who you are.”