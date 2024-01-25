Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Teyana Taylor: Is Starring As Dionne Warwick

Teyana Taylor: Is Starring As Dionne Warwick

Published on January 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Teyana Taylor will play Dionne Warwick in a biopic.
She wrote on Instagram, “Ms. Dionne Warwick… A woman of great statue, poise and elegance, with a fiery spirit — Realizing I was looking at my future self. My reflection without a mirror.”
She added, “Being able to learn and study from one of the greats like, @therealdionnew has allowed me to learn a lot about myself and the woman I am today. She has taught us to be proud of who you are.”
  • Who would you want to play you in a biopic?

RELATED TAGS

As is starring teyana taylor

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close