Teyana Taylor: Is Starring As Dionne Warwick

Teyana Taylor will play Dionne Warwick in a biopic.
She wrote on Instagram, “Ms. Dionne Warwick… A woman of great statue, poise and elegance, with a fiery spirit — Realizing I was looking at my future self. My reflection without a mirror.”
She added, “Being able to learn and study from one of the greats like, @therealdionnew has allowed me to learn a lot about myself and the woman I am today. She has taught us to be proud of who you are.”
