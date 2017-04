Stevie Wonder To Get Married A Third Time

Stevie Wonder 67-year-old is set to marry his girlfriend of five years, 42-year-old Tomeeka Robyn Bracy in a beachside ceremony in Jamaica, on June 17.

Guests like Elton John and Sam Smith will attend along with the singer’s nine children, who range in age from 3 to 42-years-old.

It is going to be a huge, incredibly fun wedding and Stevie is flying out all his nearest and dearest. ‘The guest list is pretty spectacular, and there will be a couple of surprise performances on the night.

‘There will be a huge party afterwards as well, and the whole day will be about love, laughter and family; Stevie is very close to his, and they will all have a role to play on the big day.’

42-year-old Bracy who is the mother of two of Stevie’s children, including his most recent, Nia, born in 2014, have reportedly already signed a prenup.

Source MadameNoire

Also On 100.3: