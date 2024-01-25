According to Adam Schefter, the Atlanta Falcons have found their Head Coach going into 2024. Raheem Morris plans to come down to ATL and bring the Falcons to newer and bigger heights.
After a Super Bowl winning stint in LA as the Rams Defensive Coordinator Morris will wear the Head Coaching hat. Following a disappointing three seasons under Arthur Smith, where the team went 7-10, ATL has new hope coming to town.
More news to come as the story develops.
Report: Atlanta Falcons Plan to Hire Raheem Morris as Head Coach was originally published on hotspotatl.com
