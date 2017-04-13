Features
Devastating: Teen Accidentally Kills Himself On Instagram Live

"He was my only son. He was just only 13."

Posted 23 hours ago
A tragedy hit Shaniqua Stephens when she found her 13-year-old son dead in the bathroom on Monday.

According to 11 Alive, Stephens had just seen her son, Malachi Hemphill, taking out the trash when she “heard a big boom.”

“I just knew that it was something that was wrong,” she said. Stephens and her daughter rushed upstairs and discovered her son lying in a pool of blood. “My daughter screamed and said, ‘Mom turn his phone off!’ As I proceeded to look at his phone he was on Instagram Live.” Stephen had accidentally killed himself when he was toting a gun live on social media.

“This is just a pain that will never go away,” Stephens vented. “He was my only son. He was only 13. Just the thought of me seeing him on the floor will never leave my brain.” Stephens has been told that someone asked why he didn’t have a clip in the gun and told him to put a clip in the gun. “As he put the clip in the gun, that is when the gun went off,” she said.

Some of Hemphill’s friends watched the shooting occur and they rushed to the house. Eventually 40 to 50 kids came, according to Stephen. “I guess these were the kids that were watching. I guess when it happened they just ran over here.”

Stephens is uncertain as to how her son got possession of the gun. She was told a friend of Malachi gave it to him. Detectives are still investigating the situation.

Stephens said that she and her husband (Malachi’s step-father) tried to monitor his social media activities as best as they could. But they still could not completley shield Malachi from outside influences. “(The) Detective asked me yesterday, ‘What was Malachi’s Instagram name?’ I couldn’t tell him what Malachi’s Instagram name was because he would make up so many different pages,” Stephens said. She hopes other parents won’t have to go through what she’s experienceing right now. “Monitor their phones, just monitor your children. More now than anything.”

May Malachi rest in peace and condolences to his family for this horrible loss.

