Documents Reveal Police Found Bags Of Pills At Prince’s Home

So sad.

Posted 1 day ago
Prince

Search warrants just released by Minnesota authorities reveal more details about Prince‘s drug habit, reports TMZ. According to the documents, Ziploc bags and envelopes filled with pills were discovered by law enforcement. The documents also revealed that the “Purple Rain” singer obtained pills through his bodyguard who filled out the prescriptions under the name Peter Bravestrong, which was the alias Prince used. They found a suitcase under that name containing pill bottles and the lyrics to the song “U Got the Look.”

Prince’s main doctor, Dr. Michael Schulenberg, confessed to detectives that he had prescribed Oxycodone to Prince the same day the singer overdosed on a jet. In addition, more Oxycodone was bought six days before the music legend died.

Prince had his manager arrange for B12 to be injected in his body as a way to feel better before concerts. Prince did not use cellphones due to a past hacking misfortune. He communicated through emails and landlines according to TMZ.

Sadly, Prince died from an overdose of the strong painkiller Fentanyl back on April 21, 2016.

 

Documents Reveal Police Found Bags Of Pills At Prince's Home

Photos