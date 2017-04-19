National
Bill O’Reilly gets hacked from Fox News after sexual harassment allegations

Bill O'Reilly

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

Bill O’Reilly is done at Fox News, its parent company 21st Century Fox said Wednesday.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the company said in a statement.

Update: It’s official. After 21 years at Fox News, Bill O’Reilly is out. In a statement, parent company 21st Century Fox says, “After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter and other sources note.

The news comes after numerous sources were already reporting that Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly’s vacation was going to be permanent. In a report posted earlier today to the New York magazine site, Gabriel Shermanwrote that members of the Murdoch family, who control the parent company of Fox News, decided that O’Reilly’s got to go.

