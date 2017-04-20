Obama Called Out Hillary Clinton For Mishandling Email Scandal, New Book Says

Photo by

Obama Called Out Hillary Clinton For Mishandling Email Scandal, New Book Says

Clinton also reportedly said that she was 'sorry' to Obama after her election night loss.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
A new book revealed that Barack Obama disagreed with how Hillary Clinton handled her controversial email scandal, reports The Charlotte Observer.

From The Charlotte Observer:

…former President Barack Obama, while publicly supporting Clinton to succeed him, was privately critical of the way she handled the email issue.

“He couldn’t understand what possessed Hillary to set up the private e-mail server, and her handling of the scandal — obfuscate, deny, and evade — amounted to political malpractice,” Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen reported in ‘Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign.’

…Parnes and Allen’s book also reports that former President Bill Clinton didn’t think his wife should issue an apology for the email debacle. He thought instead she should explain why she didn’t believe her email server was a problem. On election night, the former president compared his wife’s loss to Brexit.

Clinton had also told Obama that she was “sorry” for losing the presidency on election night last year, reports The Washington Post.

 

