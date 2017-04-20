Three Denver Deputies Suspended In Death Of Mentally Ill Black Inmate

Denver city officials announced Wednesday that three Denver sheriff’s deputies have been suspended for at least 10 day without pay in the jail death of a mentally ill Black inmate who choked on his own vomit while being restrained, ABC News reports.

Michael Marshall's family says punishment for Denver jail deputies in his death is "shockingly light." https://t.co/7M1AT72xQC pic.twitter.com/X9byk1XnrM — Larry Ryckman (@larryryckman) April 19, 2017

In January 2016, the district attorney declined to file criminal charges against the three officers, including a supervisor. In addition to their unpaid suspensions, the deputies will undergo remedial training in the use of force.

The incident occurred in 2015 when Michael Marshall had a psychotic episode and became aggressive toward another inmate. When the 50-year-old homeless man ignored orders from the officers, the deputies retained him for several minutes while he suffocated.

'The community ought to be outraged,' lawyer says after @DenverSheriff suspends 3 for death of Michael Marshall.https://t.co/7oaTjQTLIY pic.twitter.com/EmcyTr0Mla — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) April 19, 2017

From the Associated Press:

Attorneys for Marshall’s family said the discipline is inadequate and suggested the guards should have been fired, if not prosecuted. They also said there were up to 11 people present while Marshall, who weighed about 110 lbs. (50 kilograms), was being restrained who should have also been disciplined.

“There are multiple people in law enforcement and medical personnel that were involved in Mr. Marshall’s death. Three people will be disciplined and the discipline is laughably light. It would be laughable if it weren’t so serious,” said attorney Darold Killmer. “It’s especially inadequate since we know that this isn’t the first or the second or third time people have died at the hands of Denver law enforcement.”

The attorney said Marshall’s family is considering whether to file a civil lawsuit.

SOURCE: ABC News, Associated Press

SEE ALSO:

No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled Black Schizophrenic Inmate To Death

Death Of Mentally Ill Black Wisconsin Inmate Ruled A Homicide