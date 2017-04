DRAKE SAID GIVE THE PEPSI BURGLAR A BREAK!!!

Drake has cut one of his fans a huge break – he’s told authorities to drop a felony burglary case against the Pennsylvania woman for breaking into his house and guzzling his sodas.

He will not cooperate in any prosecution of the lady who somehow got into his Hidden Hills mansion, slipped on one of his hoodies and then helped herself to a Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji Water.

Drake believes the woman has mental issues and thinks it would be cruel to make her a felon and send her to prison.

Source TMZ

