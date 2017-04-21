Entertainment
Mary J. Blige Claims Kendu Spent Her Money On His New Girlfriend

And now he's asking for more money, smh.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside

Source: Jeff Vespa/VF16 / Getty


Mary J. Blige‘s estranged husband, Martin “Kendu” Isaacs, is continuing to cause problems for the songstress.

TMZ has obtained new documents filed by Blige in that state during the marriage Isaacs spent more than $420,000 for “travel charges.” However, Blige argues those costs were not related to business, but to support Isaacs’ girlfriend.

As reported earlier, Isaacs is trying to get more than $110K per month in spousal support from Blige. In court documents, the singer stated, “I am not responsible for supporting [Martin’s] parents and his children from another relationship which he lists as ongoing monthly expenses.” Along with all of this, Blige says their estate is “underwater” about $10 million. If you hear it from Blige, all the weight of covering the expenses is put on her, while Isaacs “contributes absolutely nothing.” Isaacs has yet to comment on the situation.

 

Martin “Kendu” Isaacs , Mary J. Blige

Continue reading Mary J. Blige Claims Kendu Spent Her Money On His New Girlfriend

Photos