Anthony Mackie’s ‘Brave New World’ Captain America Costume Reportedly Leaks

Anthony Mackie’s new Captain America suit could have leaked, and it looks clean.

If you were not a fan of Sam Wilson’s white, red, and blue costume from Falcon and the Winter Soldier, then you might love his new look in his upcoming solo film, Captain America: Brave New World.

A Marvel fan spotted the new superhero drip Anthony Mackie will wear on Reddit in an apparent leak of merchandise tied to the delayed film.

The new suit will take its cues from Steve Roger’s classic Captain America costume with a classic clean blue, red, and white look that will reflect Cap’s Vibranium shield and extend to his wings.

With any leak regarding Marvel Studios properties, take this with a grain of salt, but we hope this rumor is true.

More Captain America: Brave New World Rumors

Another rumor involving the film’s upcoming plot has also hit timelines, and according to the leak, Captain America Brave New World and the Thunderbolts will address the giant dead Celestial sticking out of the ocean.

@HolyfieldM5 on X, formerly Twitter, claims, “Tiamut is confirmed to be a main Plot in ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA BRAVE NEW WORLD’ and ‘THUNDERBOLTS’ films. In ‘ETERNALS’ we seen Sersi turn Tiamut into Stone which is now confirmed to be Adamantium in the MCU US President Thunderbolt Ross and the Government has secretly known about the celestial in the ocean and haven’t publicly said anything because they want it for Themselves which is why they assemble the Thunderbolts.”

Again, take all of this with the tiniest grain of salt.

We will find out if any of these rumors pan out when Marvel Studios drops a trailer for both projects, which ironically had their release dates shifted.

Captain America: Brave New World is on track to hit theaters on February 14, 2025, and will star Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Harrison Ford will make his MCU debut as Thaddeus Ross, taking over William Hurt, who passed away.

