Gabrielle Union Discusses Being A Survivor Of Rape [VIDEO]

During a very frank discussion on ABC’s “The View“ Gabrielle Union talked to the ladies about the effects that being raped at the age of 19-years-old had on her.

Take a look at the conversation in the video below.

Everyone has their own way of dealing with the crises that may happen in a person’s life after such a traumatic event occurs. We totally get what she is saying though and we dig the fact that she is saying it. Salute Ms. Union.

Gabrielle Union Discusses Being A Survivor Of Rape [VIDEO] was originally published on oldschool1003.com

