Tennis Captain Is Under Fire For Racially Charged Joke About Serena Williams

The former sports legend defends his comments.

Posted 5 hours ago
Australian Open 2017

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


Romanian Fed Cup tennis captain Ilie Nastase is in hot water for comments he reportedly made about Serena Williams’ unborn child on Friday. According to the New York Post, at the Fed Cup draw in Romania, Nastase was heard speaking in Romanian to a team member, “Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?” Williams is engaged to the Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, who is White. They are expecting a baby, which Williams confirmed on Wednesday.

Nastase made the comments right before a tie between Romania and Britain. However, Nastase was later kicked out of the tie by the International Tennis Federation for his “unsportsmanlike conduct” on the court. Nastase told Romanian television news channel Digi24 that his words about Williams weren’t racist. He insisted he has a good relationship with Williams. “This was a joke,” he said. “If someone didn’t understand it, they lack humor. … They have their own humor and we have our humor.”

According to Britain’s Press Association, Nastase also insulted journalist Eleanor Crooks for reporting the remarks he made about Williams’ baby. “Why did you write that?” asked Nastase. #You’re stupid, you’re stupid.” The ITF is currently investigating Nastase’s comments.

Hopefully, Nastate learned to not mess with Serena, also known as, the GOAT.

 

