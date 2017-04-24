Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

LOL: Draymond Green Hilariously Recreates Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Video

Watch!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

2016 NBA Finals - Game 4

Source: Gary Dineen / Getty


Aside from being one of the NBA’s best offensive players, Draymond Green also holds the title for one of the funniest athletes off the court.

Donned the new king of trash talk, Green starred in a new parody video for Kendrick Lamar‘s “Humble.” The Golden State Warriors power forward played K. Dot in the satirical video made by Athletes Underground. In the one-minute video, an animated Draymond drops bars about his defensive skills, his moves going viral and how Kevin Durant‘s arrival didn’t stop him from breaking records this season. He rapped, “I’ll make a highlight fucking up your whole life. I don’t fabricate it, Dray/ Steph, KT, KD and Dray/ Everybody in the Bay/ B*tch it’s hard to be humble.”

The hilarious video comes just after Green went viral again for roasting Drake, KD and Steph Curry on Snapchat.

Check out a clip of Dray’s video above and watch the full version here.

Play Too Much? Twitter Has No Mercy for Ayesha Curry After Warriors Loss

13 photos Launch gallery

Play Too Much? Twitter Has No Mercy for Ayesha Curry After Warriors Loss

Continue reading Play Too Much? Twitter Has No Mercy for Ayesha Curry After Warriors Loss

Play Too Much? Twitter Has No Mercy for Ayesha Curry After Warriors Loss

The memes just keep coming.


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 days ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
Photos