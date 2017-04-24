LOL: Draymond Green Hilariously Recreates Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Video

Aside from being one of the NBA’s best offensive players, Draymond Green also holds the title for one of the funniest athletes off the court.

Donned the new king of trash talk, Green starred in a new parody video for Kendrick Lamar‘s “Humble.” The Golden State Warriors power forward played K. Dot in the satirical video made by Athletes Underground. In the one-minute video, an animated Draymond drops bars about his defensive skills, his moves going viral and how Kevin Durant‘s arrival didn’t stop him from breaking records this season. He rapped, “I’ll make a highlight fucking up your whole life. I don’t fabricate it, Dray/ Steph, KT, KD and Dray/ Everybody in the Bay/ B*tch it’s hard to be humble.”

The hilarious video comes just after Green went viral again for roasting Drake, KD and Steph Curry on Snapchat.

Check out a clip of Dray’s video above and watch the full version here.