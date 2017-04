Popular Potato Chips RECALLED

Frito-Lay is recalling some of its potato chips. The company announced it’s recalling Jalapeno Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked chips and Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips. Frito-Lay says seasoning in the chips might have salmonella in it. Check your cabinets at home and tell somebody who will tell somebody!!

source: 24/7 newssource

