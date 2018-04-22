Prince’s Close Friend Billy Sparks Reflects on Purple Rain and Their Friendship

Many Prince fans would recognize Billy Sparks right away as “Billy” the Minneapolis club owner of ‘The Ave.’ in Purple Rain. But what may Prince fans don’t know is that Billy and Prince were truly friends all the way until the day Prince passed away.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
We caught up with Billy and had a chance to hear priceless stories of why Billy carries a flip phone, of course Prince had something to do with it, little known stories from the set of Purple Rain, his fondest memory of Prince and more.
RELATED STORIES
QUIZ: How Big of A Prince Fan Are You?
Prince’s Ex Releasing A Book About Him
Blue Ivy Pays Homage to Prince in Gucci! Get the Look Here
Tamron Hall Questions Whether She Missed Signs Of Prince’s Substance Abuse
19 Surprising Facts About Prince
19 photos Launch gallery
1. Prince wrote his first song at age 7. He titled it “Funk Machine.”
Source:GettyImages
1 of 19
2. Prince once sued Adobe Photoshop to prevent fans from altering his photos. Unfortunately, he lost.
Source:GettyImages
2 of 19
3. Prince’s favorite meal was spaghetti and orange juice.
Source:GettyImages
3 of 19
4. The “Purple Rain” soundtrack spent 24 weeks at number one on Billboard.
Source:GettyImages
4 of 19
5. Michael Jackson’s “Bad” was supposed to be a duet with Prince.
Source:GettyImages
5 of 19
6. Prince was a devout Jehovah’s Witness.
Source:GettyImages
6 of 19
7. In 1980, when John Lennon was murdered, Prince was only a few blocks away.
Source:GettyImages
7 of 19
8. Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks was supposed to write “Purple Rain,” but couldn’t handle the pressure.
Source:GettyImages
8 of 19
9. Family and friends called Prince “Skipper” as a kid.
Source:GettyImages
9 of 19
10. In 1984, Prince not only had the number one movie in the country, but also the number one single & album.
Source:GettyImages
10 of 19
11. Despite his small stature, Prince was a remarkable basketball player.
Source:GettyImages
11 of 19
12. Prince formed his first band when he was 13 years old.
Source:GettyImages
12 of 19
13. In 2012, Prince dissed Maroon 5 for covering “Kiss.”
Source:GettyImages
13 of 19
14. In 2013, Prince performed at “Star Wars” director George Lucas’ wedding.
Source:GettyImages
14 of 19
15. The movie “Purple Rain” cost $7 million to make and grossed over $69 million.
Source:GettyImages
15 of 19
16. Prince scrapped his 1987 album “The Black Album” just days before its release.
Source:GettyImages
16 of 19
17. Prince penned The Bangles’ “Manic Monday” and Chaka Khan’s “I Feel For U.”
Source:GettyImages
17 of 19
18. Prince’s dad once had a band called Prince Rogers Jazz Trio.
Source:GettyImages
18 of 19
19. Prince sent Janelle Monae a singing telegram asking for a copy of her “The Electric Lady” album.
Source:GettyImages
19 of 19