BRUNO MARS 24K MAGIC FLYAWAY TEXT-TO-WIN SWEEPSTAKES

Posted 14 mins ago
We bout to put you on 24 Karat status!  100.3 is giving away a trip every day to see Bruno Mars in Ft. Lauderdale Florida!  We are taking care of your airfare and hotel!

This is an experience money can’t buy!  Only 100.3 can get you to a weekend flyaway to see Bruno Mars in Ft. Lauderdale!  Listen every hour at the top of the hour everyday from 10am till 4pm for the keyword to text to 71007 for your chance to win!

Sponsored by WeFixMoney.com They’ve helped customers get up to one thousand dollars for nearly ten years.  Trust the name you know.  Fill out the free application at WeFixMoney.com

Click Here For Official Rules

