Put Your Trays & Seats In The Upright Position, Apple’s ‘Hijack’ Coming Back For Second Season

Put your trays and seats in the upright position; Hijack is coming back for a second season.

Hijack, the Apple TV+ surprise hit drama starring Idris Elba, which had him stuck on a hijacked airplane heading to London in the first season, is returning for another flight.

There is no word on whether Idris Elba’s character, Sam Nelson, is an accomplished business negotiator who had to use his skills to negotiate to save the lives of the passengers on the flight.

Per Deadline:

The gritty details aren’t available just yet, but Apple TV+ has given the go-ahead for a second season of Hijack from George Kay (Lupin, Criminal) and Jim Field Smith (Criminal, Litvinenko).

The second season of Hijack will be executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers Kay and Field Smith’s production company Idiotlamp Productions. Field Smith also serves as lead director for the series.

“I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after Season 1,” Elba said who also served as an executive producer on the show. “It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson, but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back.

It should be a shock that the show is coming back; it was one of the top shows on AppleTV+, also landing on Nielsen Originals Top 10 list.

Hijack also starred Archie Panjabi, The Crown’s Ben Miles, and Max Beesley.

We are intrigued to see what high-stakes scenario Sam Nelson will get into when season 2 arrives.

