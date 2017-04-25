New Orleans Removes White Supremacist Monument Overnight

New Orleans Removes White Supremacist Monument Overnight

Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the city was taking a step toward a better future and making right what has been wrong.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 22 hours ago
New Orleans axed the first of several White supremacist symbols of the Confederacy and the Jim Crow South Monday, reports The Associated Press.

From The Associated Press:

The Liberty Place monument, a 35-foot granite obelisk that pays tribute to whites who tried to topple a biracial Reconstruction government installed in New Orleans after the Civil War, was taken away on a truck in pieces before daybreak after a few hours of work.

In the coming days, the city will also remove three statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard and Confederate President Jefferson Davis, now that legal challenges have been overcome…

Removing the monuments is “not about blame,” the mayor [Mitch Landrieu] said. Rather, he said, it’s about “showing the whole world that we as a city and as people are able to acknowledge, understand, reconcile and — most importantly — choose a better future, making straight what has been crooked and right what has been wrong.”

Due to death threats and security risks, the city will not disclose when the last three monuments will come down, reports CNN.

SOURCE: The New York TimesCNN

Photos