New Orleans Removes White Supremacist Monument Overnight

New Orleans axed the first of several White supremacist symbols of the Confederacy and the Jim Crow South Monday, reports The Associated Press.
From The Associated Press:
The Liberty Place monument, a 35-foot granite obelisk that pays tribute to whites who tried to topple a biracial Reconstruction government installed in New Orleans after the Civil War, was taken away on a truck in pieces before daybreak after a few hours of work.
In the coming days, the city will also remove three statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard and Confederate President Jefferson Davis, now that legal challenges have been overcome…
Removing the monuments is “not about blame,” the mayor [Mitch Landrieu] said. Rather, he said, it’s about “showing the whole world that we as a city and as people are able to acknowledge, understand, reconcile and — most importantly — choose a better future, making straight what has been crooked and right what has been wrong.”
Due to death threats and security risks, the city will not disclose when the last three monuments will come down, reports CNN.
SOURCE: The New York Times, CNN
SEE ALSO:
Maryland Votes To Remove References To Confederacy From State Song
Protesters Fly Confederate Flag Next To NCAA Tournament Venue In South Carolina
20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston's Mother Emanuel AME Church
20 photos Launch gallery
1. Mother Emanuel AME Church held its first service since the shooting death of nine African-American church members on June 17.
Source:Alex Colby
1 of 20
2. People line up to enter for Sunday service at the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
2 of 20
3. Two children wait to enter the Emanuel AME Church June 21, 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source:Getty
3 of 20
4. A member of the church is seen outside of Emanuel AME before its first service since the Charleston shooting.
Source:Getty
4 of 20
5. A Charleston County sheriff's deputy checks bags as people line up to enter for Sunday service at the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
5 of 20
6. Gloria Moore watches the church as parishioners take their seats at the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
6 of 20
7. A woman prays as she attends the Sunday service outside of the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
7 of 20
8. People pray and listen to the Sunday service outside of the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source:Getty
8 of 20
9. Parishioners sit at Emanuel AME Church four days after a mass shooting that claimed the lives of its pastor and eight others.
Source:Getty
9 of 20
10. The Rev. Norvel Goff, right, prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney.
Source:Getty
10 of 20
11. South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, R-S.C., embraces U.S. Sen Tim Scott, R-S.C., at Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
11 of 20
12. A parishioner prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney at the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
12 of 20
13. The congregation departs following Sunday services at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source:Getty
13 of 20
14. A family is seen leaving Emanuel AME Church following Sunday services.
Source:Getty
14 of 20
15. People embrace as they depart the Emanuel AME Church following Sunday services.
Source:Getty
15 of 20
16. Church members comfort one another after Emanuel's first service since the Charleston shooting.
Source:Alex Colby
16 of 20
17. Church members comfort one another outside of Emanuel.
Source:Alex Colby
17 of 20
18. A mother and son surround a memorial for the nine church members killed during the Charleston shooting.
Source:Alex Colby
18 of 20
19. Charleston natives comfort each other during the church's first service since the shooting on June 17.
Source:Alex Colby
19 of 20
20. Activist DeRay McKesson is seen outside of Emanuel AME church.
Source:Alex Colby
20 of 20