Beyonce Announces Scholarship

Beyonce announced Monday that she established a college scholarship for young women, according to a message posted on her website.

The Formation Scholars award will support female students “who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.”

Four scholarships, beginning in the 2017-2018 academic year, will be awarded to one student at four colleges: Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Spelman College.

The recipients must be pursuing degrees in the creative arts, music, literature or African American Studies.

This announcement comes as part of the music icon’s celebration of the one-year anniversary of Lemonade.

SOURCE: Beyonce.com

