LA LA ANTHONY HITS NYC STRIP CLUB – After Split From Carmelo Anthony

La La didn’t let her split from Carmelo Anthony keep her from spending her weekend in one of NYC’s top strip clubs.

La La hit up Sapphire New York on Friday night – she was there to shoot footage for her new TV show.

La La is a producer on a docu-series called “Goal Diggers” – about women in risque industries (strippers and video girls) who break out and become mainstream businesswomen.

Source TMZ

