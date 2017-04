Judge Allows Teens To Sue Fox’s ‘Empire’ For Filming At Their Jail

An Illinois judge is allowing a group of teens to sue Empire for filming the show in the juvenile prison they reside in.

The lawsuit also alleges:

That inmates were ordered into “pod” areas and sat there for days.

They were deprived of their daily education, recreational activities, the library, the infirmary and the chapel.

Sick requests were ignored and family visits were eliminated.

Those with diagnosed mental disorders were psychologically damaged by the lockdowns.

Inmates’ due process rights were routinely denied by the lockdowns.

Source BlackAmericaWeb

