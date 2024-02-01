Joe was the host of ‘The Joe Madison Show’ on WOL, WOLB and later The Power XM Channel 169. Joe hosted the first town hall in DC on the unsolved murders in the nations capitol. He was the host of a Teen Summit on stopping the violence at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC).Internationally, Joe traveled to the Dafur region of Sudan to protest the Sudanese government’s obstruction of humanitian aid of the Sudanese genocide. Joe loved Ohio State and everything Detroit, even becoming an honorary member of The Four Tops. As we remember his legacy take a listen to Joe Madison’s interview with Dewey Hughes in 2007 below.
We send our most sincere condolences to his family during this most difficult time.
Urban One Remembers Former WOL Talk Show Host Joe Madison was originally published on woldcnews.com
