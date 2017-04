New “Dirty” Designer Jeans Selling For Hundreds

You can now look dirty without really being dirty — if you’re willing to pay for it. For $425.00, you can buy a pair of jeans with fake mud on them. They’re available at Nordstrom, the say the Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans feature “caked-on muddy coating” that gives the effect of being worn in the dirt and mud. Nordstrom says the pants embody “rugged Americana” that shows “you’re not afraid” to get down and dirty.

source: 24/7 newssource

