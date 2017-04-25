National
Home > National

Shea Moisture Apologizes for Ad Featuring White Woman

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Shea Moisture Body Wash

Source: InteractiveOne / shea moisture hair product



Black-Owned hair care company Shea Moisture has issued an apology for using a white woman in an ad, saying: “We Really F-ed This One Up.”

Black women are criticizing Shea Moisture’s new ad, and many are comparing it to Pepsi’s gaffe with Kendall Jenner.

In the new promotional ad (above), Shea Moisture is catching flack for “abandoning” its primary market — black women with natural hair.

Shea Moisture first shared the ad on its Facebook page Friday and captioned it with “Break free from hair HATE. See how these women have finally learned to embrace hair LOVE.” The ad prominently featured mostly white women, sharing their experience with hair hate.

Many black women and men with natural hair took to social media to share their frustrations.

“I just want to let you all know that you have essentially lost the segment of the market that put you on top. Not another dime will I give to this company. Black women are sharing this video in natural hair groups and we are not happy,” one Facebook user wrote.

Peep some additional comments from users below:

Following the initial controversy, Shea Moisture issued a statement with HelloBeautiful.com, noting that their black-owned family business does not take their prime clientele for granted.

“When large conglomerates ignored women of color and simply marketed products to them vs. making products for them. We were there then – serving women who had historically been undeserved in the beauty industry – and that will never change,” the company wrote.

Shea Moisture wants you to know that its new innovations are aimed at serving ALL women, not just black women.

“As a company, we have chosen to take a more thoughtful and specific approach to our products that is based on those needs – whether hair that is 4c, 3b, 2a, thick, thinning, damaged, dry, coily, curly, wavy, straight…or skin that is dry, oily, or distressed by psoriasis, eczema or any number of conditions – we’ve created a product for it. We make no apologies for solving for and speaking to our community as human beings and not as data points.”

The response wasn’t good enough for critics and looming controversy forced the company to officially announce its removal:


Shea Moisture decided to give it another try with a second ad that features models with natural styles like dreadlocks, coils and afros:

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Shea Moisture Hair Product and InteractiveOne

Second Picture Courtesy of Facebook, Shea Moisture Hair Product, and EURweb

First Video Courtesy of Shea Moisture Hair Product, YouTube, and EURweb

Tweets and Second Video Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

38 photos Launch gallery

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

Continue reading What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 week ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
Photos