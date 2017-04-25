Beyoncé’s ‘Formation Scholars’ Award Will Send 4 Women To College

OK ladies now let’s get those applications together.
Beyoncé‘s Lemonade anniversary celebration continues!
In honor of her chart-topping album, the mega-star announced the “Formation Scholars” program, which will provide scholarships to four women from Howard University” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Howard University, Superman, Berklee College of Music and Parsons School of Design.
The money will be distributed during the 2017-2018 academic year to incoming, current or graduate students studying creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies.
Application information is available on each school’s website, the announcement states.
So if you’re a strong female student whose unapologetic, “bold, creative and conscious,” you may be selected to get into formation!
