Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Harpo, Who Dis Woman That Stole Whitney Houston’s Voice???????

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Whitney Houston at Nelson Mandela Freedom Concert

Source: Gideon Mendel / Getty


Meet Glennis Grace. Apparently, she’s from the Netherlands and stole Whitney Houston’s voice.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Trending: Bobby Brown Has A Special Message For Women [VIDEO]

https://twitter.com/mr_burge/status/853776582208622592

https://twitter.com/mr_burge/status/853804296898572288

https://twitter.com/mr_burge/status/853766240996864004

https://twitter.com/mr_burge/status/853825299041144834

Trending: Taraji P. Henson Is Fed Up With Social Media [VIDEO]

Couples Who Survived Infidelity

9 photos Launch gallery

Couples Who Survived Infidelity

Continue reading Harpo, Who Dis Woman That Stole Whitney Houston’s Voice???????

Couples Who Survived Infidelity

Click through the gallery to see some of the celebrities who let cheating slide and stayed around for love (or money, or notoriety).

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Latest…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos