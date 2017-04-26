Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J. Blige Ahead Of New Album

Photo by

Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J. Blige Ahead Of New Album

Despite personal drama, MJB continues to push forward to promote new album.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 9 hours ago
Set to air on VH1, Mary J. Blige has a new documentary titled The Making Of: Strength Of A Woman, which explores her journey through her 25-year career, showing off her many accolades and offering fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the making of her upcoming album (out on April 28). Never one to shy away from opening up about personal issues, MJB also briefly speaks on her current turmoil stemming from her divorce.

Mary J. Blige

Source: Steve Granitz/WireImage / Getty


The trailer features a number of the collaborators from Strength Of A Woman including Jazmine Sullivan, Teddy Riley, Diddy, Ne-Yo, Hit-Boy, DJ Khaled and Missy Elliott. Frequent collaborator and old friend Diddy speaks on why MJB has staying power, stating that “she has been writing and singing music that both cuts us and helps us heal at the same time. Her realness, music, style, energy, and performance make her loved by millions.”

You can check out the full trailer BELOW:


 

The Making Of: Strength Of A Woman will air May 2nd at 11 P.M. on VH1 and be sure to get Mary’s latest album when it drops this Friday.

 

Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J. Blige Ahead Of New Album

