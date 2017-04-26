ESPN Lays Off Around 100 Employees Including On-air Personalities

In fall of 2015 ESPN laid off about 300 people because of their struggling economic status and today (Wednesday April 26th) the network starting making more cutbacks that include on-air personalities this time.
Sources are saying that ESPN is cutting around one hundred employees on this round some behind the scenes and many names you would know in efforct to help their declining subscribers. They are trying to combat the decline by focusing more on their digital efforts.
Here is a short list of some of the people that have publicity said they are no longer at the network:
New Orleans Pelicans Reporter Justin Verrier
Radio Host Robin Lundberg
NFL Analyst Ashley Fox
College Basketball Analyst Len Elmore
SportsCenter Anchor Jay Crawford
NBA Reporter Ethan Sherwood Strauss
NFL Analyst Trent Dilfer
MLB Writer Jayson Stark
ESPNW Reporter Jane McManus
Radio Host Danny Kanell
Big Ten Football Reporter Austin Ward
ESPNU Anchor Brendan Fitzgerald
NFL Reporter Ed Werder
And the list goes on…