ESPN Lays Off Around 100 Employees Including On-air Personalities

ESPN Lays Off Around 100 Employees Including On-air Personalities

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
In fall of 2015 ESPN laid off about 300 people because of their struggling economic status and today (Wednesday April 26th) the network starting making more cutbacks that include on-air personalities this time.

Sources are saying that ESPN is cutting around one hundred employees on this round some behind the scenes and many names you would know in efforct to help their declining subscribers.  They are trying to combat the decline by focusing more on their digital efforts.

Here is a short list of some of the people that have publicity said they are no longer at the network:

New Orleans Pelicans Reporter Justin Verrier

Radio Host Robin Lundberg

NFL Analyst Ashley Fox

College Basketball Analyst Len Elmore

SportsCenter Anchor Jay Crawford


NBA Reporter Ethan Sherwood Strauss

NFL Analyst Trent Dilfer

MLB Writer Jayson Stark

ESPNW Reporter Jane McManus

Radio Host Danny Kanell

Big Ten Football Reporter Austin Ward


ESPNU Anchor Brendan Fitzgerald

NFL Reporter Ed Werder

And the list goes on…

source

