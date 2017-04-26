[Exclusive] Mayor Muriel Bowser Talks Affordable Housing & Makes Announcement With Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes

Follow Majic 102.3 On Twitter:
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser stopped by “VJ In The Midday” with Vic Jagger to talk about a number of items citizens in The District need to know. Mayor Bowser shed some light on some of the wonderful things going on with the Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program Expansion. Mayor Bowser recently introduced legislation to make the MBSYEP expansion permanent. Mayor Bowser also spoke on Affordable Housing. Some citizens in D.C. feel that property value and costs are skyrocketing but there is a solution.
Mayor Bowser speaks on the missing children in The District and what we can do to end this tragedy.
Also, Mayor Bowser with Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes announced that she will announce legislation, designating 4th & 8th street in NE DC “Cathy Hughes” Way. For those who don’t know that is the orignal home of WOL-AM 1450, Radio One’s Flagship station.
