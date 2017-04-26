Features
Home > Features

John Legend Comes For Donald Trump’s Entire Life At Time 100 Gala

"I think he's one of the worst people I've ever encountered in public life."

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty


John Legend will drag your name all across the red carpet if he feels you’re a President not doing your job right. The singer, who has not been shy about taking shots at Donald Trump, positively ethered 45 during the Time 100 gala, saying out loud what the rest of us have been thinking.

Before Legend’s performance at the gala honoring impactful figures, the singer hit the red carpet and responded to a question about President Trump. “I think he’s a terrible president,” he said without hesitation. He continued, “He’s manifestly unqualified, not curious, not good at legislating or doing anything that his job requires. He doesn’t have any depth about any subject. And he’s also using the office of the presidency as a way to make money for himself for his businesses, so he’s corrupt. I can’t say anything nice about the guy, I think he’s one of the worst people I’ve ever encountered in public life.” You can watch his commentary for yourself below.

It’s safe to say the surrounding guests felt that rug burn of a drag.

Legend isn’t shy about talking politics. He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have consistently spoken out against Trump, often with humor.

But their message is dead serious. Legend has rebuked Trump in various interviews and at one point said, “We’re going through a period where Donald Trump has promised to make us a less just and less free country, and those who believe in justice and freedom are going to have to stand up for it.”

Later in January he built his PGA Awards speech around denouncing the Trump administration’s travel ban. “Our vision of America is directly antithetical to that of President Trump,” he said. “I want to specifically tonight reject his vision and affirm that America has to be better than that.” You can watch some of his words below.

 

Clearly, Legend’s voice is for more than just making beautiful music.

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading John Legend Comes For Donald Trump’s Entire Life At Time 100 Gala

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 week ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
Photos