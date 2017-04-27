Fresno Shooting Spree Suspect Charged With 3 Counts Of Murder

California man Kori Ali Muhammad was charged with three counts of murder for a Fresno shooting rampage that left three dead on April 18, reports The Fresno Bee.

Kori Ali Muhammad charged with 3 murder counts for Fresno shooting spree. https://t.co/hU8dMdtDen — Fresno Bee (@FresnoBee) April 26, 2017

From The Fresno Bee:

Muhammad, 39, already is charged with murder in Fresno County Superior Court with the April 13 shooting death of security guard Carl Allen Williams III at Motel 6 on Blackstone Avenue in Fresno. He also is accused of the attempted murder that night of security guard Oscar Menjivar.

A new criminal complaint filed Wednesday charged him with the murders of Mark Gassett, David Jackson and Zackary Randalls, and the attempted murders of Stephen Walter, Michael Flores and Mark Greer.

He also was charged with special circumstances that could make him eligible for the death penalty – committing multiple murders, and selecting his victims based on race.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an investigation, and they will make a determination and announcement regarding the death penalty at a later date, reports KFSN-TV.

