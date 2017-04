Will Smith And DJ Jazzy Jeff Are Reuniting

andannounced this week they will take the stage together again and perform their first official shows in 12 years; sets at the two-day 2017 MTV Presents Summerblast Festival in Croatia on Aug. 25 and 26 and at the 2017 Livewire Festival in the U.K. on Aug. 27.

The hip-hop duo and former stars of the ’90s comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air won the first Grammy award for best rap performance in 1989 for their hit song “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and later released even more popular hits such as “Summertime” and “Boom! Shake the Room.”

Source E News

