R. Kelly Sued By Man Who Says He Was Having An Affair With His Wife

R Kelly just can’t stay out of trouble when it comes to his alleged sex life. A Mississippi man claims thathas been having an affair with his wife and is suing him under the state’s alienation of affection law.

Kenny Bryant, who works as a deputy with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, filed the lawsuit against Kelly on April 21 in circuit court.

In the lawsuit, Bryant claims that his wife, Asia Childress, had a romantic relationship with Kelly prior to their July 15, 2012 wedding but told him that it had ended. Bryant said the relationship with Kelly rekindled when his wife attended a Kelly concert in October 2012.

Source BlackAmericaWeb