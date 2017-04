Tamar Braxton -The Real’ May Have Fired Me BUT I’M GOING TO THE EMMYS

Tamar is going onstage and celebrating if “” ends up winning a Daytime Emmy Sunday night … even though the show fired her last year.

Tamar — on an upcoming appearance on “Home & Family” — was undaunted by her pink slip, insisting she’s not only going to the ceremony … if the show wins, she’ll go onstage to get what’s hers.

The singer was a co-host from 2013 to 2016 before she was given the boot.

Source TMZ

