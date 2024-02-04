A rollercoaster of emotions today for the new three-time Grammy award winner, Killer Mike. Moments after the Atlanta rapper won his Grammys video surfaced of Killer Mike being escorted out in handcuffs.
There has not been an official statement on the reasoning behind his arrest. More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Killer Mike Talks New Project “Michael,” Bridging The Gap, Working With Andre 3000 & More!
RELATED: Killer Mike Confirms New Music From Andre 3000 On ‘Sway’s Universe’
RELATED: Weedmaps To Premier Original Docuseries ‘Tumbleweeds With Killer Mike’ On Vice TV To Celebrate 4/20
BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’
-
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To Rising Electropop Songstress