Features
Home > Features

Aaron Hernandez’s Attorney Speaks Out On Reports He Had A Gay Lover In Prison

There was a rumored note written for his friend.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment
New England Pariots v Jacksonville Jaguars

Source: Michael DeHoog/Sports Imagery / Getty

When three notes were recovered from Aaron Hernandez‘s prison cell after his reported suicide, many speculated that one of the notes was to a gay prison lover. There were even reports that the man was 22-year old inmate Kyle Kennedy. Well, according to Hernandez’s lawyer, this was not the case. The three notes were addressed to Hernandez’s fiancée, his daughter, and his attorney, Jose Baez — not Kennedy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The content of all the letters have yet to be revealed, but Baez said in a statement recently, “Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false.” He continued, “These are malicious leaks used to tarnish someone who is dead…l urge anyone continuing to spread these malicious untruths to cease immediately.”

Baez even went on to say Kennedy and his lawyers are partly responsible for spreading the rumors of a gay lover. “Notwithstanding my unambiguous statement that there were no such letters, representatives, on behalf of an individual named Kyle Kennedy, continue to advise the media such a gay love letter exists,” he said.

Kennedy was put on suicide watch following Hernandez’s death. Though his lawyer, Lawrence Army Jr., didn’t flat out deny that Kennedy and Hernandez had sexual relationships, he did explain the depth of their friendship, reading letters that Hernandez allegedly wrote to Kennedy’s family. “He’s my brother and he always will be,” one letter allegedly read.

Celebrity Jailbirds

32 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Jailbirds

Continue reading Aaron Hernandez’s Attorney Speaks Out On Reports He Had A Gay Lover In Prison

Celebrity Jailbirds

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 week ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos