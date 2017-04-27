Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita Nyong’o Fan Film Idea

Photo by

Celebrity News & Gossip
Home > Celebrity News & Gossip

Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita Nyong’o Fan Film Idea

And to think this all started over a tweet...

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Ahh, the power of social media! No one could have predicted that a series of tweets about a 2014 photo of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o sitting side-by-side at a fashion show would spiral into an actual film idea with both women actually down to do it. Now, famed director Ava DuVernay discusses her potential involvement in the fan-made film idea.

While on a panel Monday night during Conversations on Creativity with Questlove hosted at Pratt Institute with The Roots’ drummer Questlove, DuVernay addressed the potential heist film idea that has all of social media talking.

DuVernay spoke about the possibility of her involvement in the film, as well as Insecure star Issa Rae, in a detailed response:

“My Twitter feed is in shambles,” DuVernay said. “I can’t even retweet anymore. It’s so many people over the last four days inundating me with it. It just feels nice like, ‘they like me, they picked me.’”

“But also, I think the main thing is the idea that the people want a certain kind of film. People want Black women in centered, powerful images that are complex and layered. And that have nuance beyond what we’re relegated to. And they want it from other Black women. They chose Black writers, with Issa. Issa text me like, ‘Yooo!’ She’s on the set of “Insecure” trying to be insecure. And all this great stuff is happening.” 

“So it just feels like, wow, this is a moment of Black women centered-ness. It’s an indicator of this voice is valid and it should be amplified. And so, I accept it as that.” 

You can check out the tweet that started it all BELOW, as well as Rihanna and Lupita’s responses:

 

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2937118/stealthing-condoms-remove-sex/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2937090/click-flash-ciara-does-mini-maternity-shoot/

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita Nyong’o Fan Film Idea

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 week ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos