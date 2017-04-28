Donald Trump Admits Being President is Harder Than He Originally Thought

In the interview, during which he apparently conversed about his feelings with a “wistful look in his eye,” Trump talked about missing smaller things like driving himself rather than having a chauffeur and his lack of privacy due to his 24/7 security detail that makes him feel like he’s in a “cocoon.” Larger problems though, such as his lack of awareness of how hard a job being the leader of the free world is, are touched upon as well.

LISTEN: Trump talks to @Reuters about missing his old life and how he thought his new job would be easier. https://t.co/pwklqp8H5H pic.twitter.com/E5A11ucFb2 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 28, 2017 Internet reactions to the fact that Trump thought being President of the United States would be an easy job are, unsurprisingly, dumbfounded. READ MORE: Uproxx.com Article Courtesy of Uproxx Picture Courtesy of the Anadolu Agency and Getty Images Tweet, Video, and Audio Courtesy of Reuters, Twitter, and Uproxx

Also On 100.3: