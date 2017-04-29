Omarosa Defends Trump Again At National Action Network Luncheon

Omarosa Manigault publicly advocated for President Donald Trump again at a recent luncheon for the National Action Network in New York, reports the New York Daily News.

From the New York Daily News:

Manigault spoke about the Small Business Administration and the administration’s commitment to historically black colleges and universities during remarks at a women’s power luncheon, which featured rapper and actor MC Lyte.

But Manigault [who is director of communications for the office of Public Liaison for Trump’s administration] had her work cut out for her at the Sheraton Times Square, as Trump has been heavily criticized by blacks and women.

NAN founder Al Sharpton told Manigault to tell Trump that “we as blacks and women are, in the first 100 days, seeing a disaster in Washington, D.C.,” reports Politico.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, Politico

SEE ALSO:

Omarosa Manigault Ties The Knot At Trump’s D.C. Hotel

Omarosa Storms Out Of Black Press Event After Reporter Asks ‘Tough Question’