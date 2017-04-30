WATCH: Hasan Minhaj Calls Out Donald Trump For Skipping White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Photo by

"The Daily Show" comedian says President Trump “can’t take a joke.”

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 1 day ago
Comedian Hasan Minhaj took shots a President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday for his refusal to attend the event, reports People.

From People:

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner wasted no time addressing the “elephant that’s not in the room,” as event host and The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj put it Saturday night: President Trump’s refusal to attend.

“The leader of our country is not here … and that’s because he lives in Moscow. It is a very long flight. It would be hard for Vlad to make it,” Minhaj joked to the crowd at Washington’s Hilton Hotel. “As for the other guy, I think he’s in Pennsylvania ‘cause he can’t take a joke.”

Watch Hasan Minhaj’s remarks below.

SOURCE: People

