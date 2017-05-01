Features
Home > Features

Watch: Delta Pilot Slaps Woman At Atlanta Airport

Check out the shocking footage.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment

Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2016

Source: FG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Airlines and pilots just aren’t as reputable as they use to be.

A physical altercation at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that involved two women and a Delta Air Lines pilot was captured on video. In two videos, shared Saturday by TMZ, a woman is seen attacking another woman. Some expletives are heard and a man says, “Knock it off.” As the women tussle on the ground, the pilot steps in and appears to grab one woman’s arm and then delivers a blow.

A third woman can be seen kicking at the two women and then sitting on them. According to The New York Times, Delta representatives released a statement saying that the pilot involved in the incident was removed from duty, but returned to work after an investigation showed that he tried to deescalate the situation. The statement read, “We became aware of this incident and a video last week and immediately removed the pilot from duty while we completed a thorough investigation. Local law enforcement was called to respond at the time of the incident. The pilot has since been returned to work as our investigation found that his actions deescalated an altercation between passengers on the jetway floor during deplaning.”

Sources say that the women in the vid had gotten into a quarrel earlier, on the airplane, and they knew each other. They were eventually escorted away by a Delta employee and, as they were walking away, cops showed up. Neither of the women wanted to press charges against.

Check out the video above.

Red Carpet At Delta's Getty House Reception (PHOTOS)

12 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet At Delta's Getty House Reception (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Red Carpet At Delta’s Getty House Reception (PHOTOS)

Red Carpet At Delta's Getty House Reception (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos